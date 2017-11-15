Extra Butter Is Getting Its First Ever Boot Collaboration

Cat Footwear x Extra Butter partners the two iconic labels. Courtesy of brand

, which takes its name from the heavy-duty equipment brand, is next in line for a collaboration with high-profile New York retailer Extra Butter. The two are partnering on a rugged men’s boot, inspired by Cat’s iconic Colorado style, set to launch on Nov. 18.

The Cat Footwear x Extra Butter Urban Delta boot boasts a 3-D embroidered “Extra” and “Butter” across the strap of each boot, with a heat-embossed Caterpillar call-out at the back. The upper is detailed in a mix of high-abrasion ballistic nylon, full-grain leather, and microperforated suede. It also sports reflective laces, a cross strap buckle and clip, and a semitranslucent outsole.

Cat Footwear x Extra Butter introduces its first-ever collaboration. Courtesy of brnad

The single style will retail for $160 and will be sold online and in-store at Extra Butter at 125 Orchard St.

“For the past 25 years, Cat Footwear has been building product inspired by the bold attitude of Caterpillar Inc., empowering a lifestyle of making moves and getting things done,” said Bernie Gross, creative director of Extra Butter. “Their flagship Colorado boot packs a lot of history, and we wanted to reintroduce the work horse boot to our elevated customer with a design that fits their fashion lifestyle sensibilities — shattering all prior perceptions of a workboot. Urban meets tactical, but still for the hardest of mentalities. While Extra Butter has released a few ‘sneaker boots’ in the past, we’re excited to release this as our first true boot collaboration.”

Added Dani Zizak, chief marketing officer for Cat Footwear: “Being bold is a state of mind, and it’s also contagious. When like-minded brands who share the same fiery attitude and willpower lock arms, the sum is greater than their parts, and sparks happen. We were eager to collaborate with an equally bold brand like Extra Butter, who has built its name on its unique approach to eyeing key trends and providing a superior retail experience.”

