These New Insoles Continuously Conform to Your Foot as the Day Wears On

Edensoles' new custom-fitting insoles work with both casual and dress shoes. Courtesy of brand

There’s a new route to a comfortable pair of shoes, thanks to Edensoles, a dynamic customization technology that continuously shapes the insoles to the contours of the foot.

Launching now on Kickstarter, Edensoles’ orthotics adjust to the foot step by step as the day wears on, adapting to changes. The insoles contain two pockets under the arch and toes filled with a moldable polymer that is formulated to provide a balance of support with flexible comfort. The material does not bounce back to its original shape or remain static.

Edensoles was created by entrepreneur David Green, who found himself unable to find a pair of orthotics that were functional, comfortable and accessibly priced. It took seven years of research with the aid of a development team and shoe designers around the world to come up with the technology.

The insoles are available for men and women in both casual and formal shoe styles, the latter a thinner version that uses EVA as the bottom material. Early-bird supporters can preorder a single pair of insoles for $24 that can be shipped worldwide. A three-pair variety pack is available for $60, while an Industrial Bundle of 50 pairs can be had for $900.

The Kickstarter campaign is scheduled to end on Jan. 11.

