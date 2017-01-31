9 Comfortable Shoes Fit for Protesting

View Slideshow Left to right: Madonna, Natalie Portman and Miley Cyrus protest Donald Trump at the women's solidarity marches. REX Shutterstock.

The recent wave of protest marches and demonstrations had thousands standing on their feet for hours, making a pair of comfortable shoes essential. These events have spanned the world, so all types of weather conditions have been involved, calling for a range of footwear styles from sandals to snowboots. Before you sign up for the next one, consider a pair of shoes with plenty of cushioning and support.

Blundstone Stout Premium Leather unisex boot, $170; blundstone.com Courtesy of brand.

Since those lending their voices to a cause cut across a wide range of age groups, there’s something for everyone. Millennial guys might feel comfortable taking a stand in a Clarks desert boot, a look that makes a statement about tradition in a young, forward-thinking way. Other options for guys include Blundstone’s classic side-gored boot or Dr. Martens lace-up style in a denim-inspired ombre. And for the more mature protesters, Ecco has them covered in a sneaker-inspired style.

<strong>Ecco Men’s Intrinsic 2 Slip-on, $180; <a href="http://us.shop.ecco.com/mens-intrinsic-2-slip-on-860504.html?dwvar_860504_color=50322#cgid=men-new-arrivals" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >us.shop.ecco.com</a></strong> Courtesy of brand

As the women’s protest movement continues to grow in record numbers, it continues to reveal the diversity of its members. Participants can step into Camper’s iconic Pelotas style or Timberland’s 6-inch laceup in patriotic red.

<strong>Timberland Women’s Ruby Red Kenniston boot, $140; <a href="https://www.timberland.com/shop/womens-boots/womens-limited-release-ruby-red-kenniston-6-inch-lace-up-boots-a1juo601" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" >timberland.com</a></strong> Courtesy of brand.

For those areas with unpredictable weather, Joules has you covered with a pair of mid-calf rainboots, while Khombu can battle any storm with cozy waterproof boots.

So, get marching.

