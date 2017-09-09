Crocs Debuts Limited-Edition Tiger Print Clogs With This British Designer

Christopher Kane x Crocs limited-edition fall '17 collection. Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs, known for its collection of fun, lightweight looks, has once again teamed up British designer Christopher Kane for a series of styles tied into Kane’s pre-fall collection.

The limited-edition collection of the Crocs Classic Clog, features a tiger print embellished with an ostrich feature, floral Jibbitz adornments and Kane’s signature “K.” The clogs come in four color ways — honey, avocado, ochre and black.

“When Christopher Kane approached us about this opportunity, we were delighted and excited to work together with such an iconic force in the fashion world,” said Michelle Poole, SVP of global product and merchandising for Crocs. “Working with Christopher reinforces our belief that our iconic clog is incredibly relevant in today’s style arena. This partnership becomes a terrific vehicle for transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary and elevating the everyday into desirable luxury, tow of Christopher’s design philosophies.”

Kane added, “I’ve always been a fan of the iconic Crocs Clog. I like that they are perceived by some for function,and that’s what attracted me to them.”

The collection is available online today for $59.99 and will be sold at select retailers in the U.S. beginning next week.

