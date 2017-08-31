Clarks’ Wardrobe Staple Desert Boots Are Now Available in New Colors

Clarks Desert Boot Dark Gray Suede front. Clarks

When it comes to men’s shoes, it’s hard to top the versatility of the Clarks Desert Boot.

The crepe-soled shoes can be dressed up or down and come in a range of colors so diverse that there’s surely a style out there for everyone’s unique taste. And two new colors just got added to the mix in dark gray and olive suede variations.

Clarks Desert Boot Olive Suede front. Clarks

Clarks Desert Boot Olive Suede, $140

The dark gray suede look is nearly black, with contrast provided by light-colored laces and an orange-tinted crepe sole. Meanwhile, the olive iteration uses a fall-friendly green shade with a lighter colored crepe sole than its dark gray counterpart. Each style features leather liners for added comfort.

Whether you’re looking to pick up your first part of Desert Boots, or just want to add new colors to your rotation, these looks are worth considering. They retail for $140 each and are available now from clarkusa.com and select Clarks retailers.

Clarks Desert Boot Dark Gray Suede Clarks

Clarks Desert Boot Dark Gray Suede, $140

Clarks Desert Boot Olive Suede Clarks

