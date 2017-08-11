Clarks Launches Next Generation of Comfort Shoes Inspired by Human Anatomy

Clarks Originals Trigenic Evo for men. Courtesy of brand

Clarks Originals is taking comfort to new extremes with today’s launch online of the Trigenic Evo. The style follows its predecessor, the Trigenic Flex.

The ergonomic men’s and womens’ style, retailing for $180, is designed on an asymmetric last with elastic fastenings that mirror the foot tendons for support and density footbed for enhanced comfort. A lightweight three-part outsole features a linear map of the human gait cycle that visually emphasizes the high impact/stress areas of the foot.

Clarks Originals Trigenic Evo three-part outsole. Courtesy of brand

The brand will also be debuting the style at Philadelphia retailer Ubiq as part of a three-month in store pop-up through October. Visitors to the store tonight will also get a preview of ongoing store activations that will take place over the three months.

Monthly, a panel series inspired by Clarks’ “The World Needs Originals” campaign — innovators who rewrite rules — will feature local influential creatives. They include photographers in August, musicians in September and artists in October, who will speak to the importance of originality.

Tonight’s guests will also have exclusive access to the first drop in a 12-pin series in collaboration with Ubiq and Pintrill, which feature key Clarks Originals designs and themes/icons of Philadelphia that are set to drop on a weekly basis over the course of the pop-up.

