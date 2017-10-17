These Men’s Boots Are Inspired By Basketballs and Footballs — With Luxe Leather

Clarks Originals Wallabee in orange Horween leather. Courtesy of brand

As baseball season winds down with the approach of the World Series, basketball and football seasons are getting revved up. So to get guys in the fashion spirit of these games, Clarks Originals has introduced a duo of looks detailed in a novelty dimpled leather reminiscent of a basketball and football.

The styles are updates of the brand’s Wallabee boot, one done in orange, which pays homage to a basketball, as well as a version in cola, a shade of brown reminiscent of a football. The styles continue to keep it real with bottoms done in natural crepe, a signature of the Wallabee. The boots are available online and retail for $240.

Clarks Originals Wallabee in Horween cola leather. Courtesy of brand

While Clarks is a British heritage label, it has tapped U.S.-based tannery Horween for the leather, one of the few remaining tanneries in the States. It’s a perfect fit since both are legacy companies that are the real deal when it comes to footwear and leather.

The Clarks company’s history goes back nearly 200 years. Another popular style in its Originals collection is its Desert Boot, introduced in 1950 by Nathan Clark, who was stationed in Burma with the British Army. There, he noticed many off-duty officers wearing simple suede boots with crepe soles, straight out of a bazaar in Cairo, inspiring the now-iconic look.