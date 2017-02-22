Clarks Releases One of Its Most Popular Men’s Styles From 1982

Clarks Nature IV style for men updates the 1980s classic. Courtesy of brand.

Iconic comfort brand Clarks is taking a look back in time. The U.K.–based company has gone into its archives for the rerelease of its 1982 men’s Nature IV style.

It’s been redefined and redesigned for 2017 as a contemporary take on the brand’s shoemaking history. The comfort casual features an anatomical last and lightweight knit upper and will be available nationwide on Monday. It retails for $170 and comes in three colors.

The launch is accompanied by a global marketing campaign in key cities around the world that include London, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Dubai and Shanghai. It will include print advertising, retail window displays and social and digital partnerships.

Clarks Nature IV men’s casual is reinterpreted for contemporary consumers. Courtesy of brand.

“Nature has been immensely successful since it first launched in 1982, with its uniquely asymmetric design that follows the shape of the foot,” said Tara McRae, SVP of marketing and e-commerce for Clarks. “Building on the successful foundation of this heritage style, a modern and unexpected update has launched to introduce it to a new generation of consumers.”

According to McRae, Nature will continue to evolve over the coming seasons, with a boot to be added for fall 2017 in addition to a series of companion women’s styles.

Prior to its U.S. release next week, the shoe’s available in select retailers that include Kith, Blends and Ubiq.

Want more?

Frye Dips Into Its Archives For New Vintage Western Collection

A Look Inside the Nike Archives

How Azzedine Alaïa Dipped Into His ’90s Archives for Spring ’17