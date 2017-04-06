7 Men’s Barefoot Looks to Take You Through Summer

View Slideshow Paul Smith's Sunny espadrilles. Courtesy of Bloomingdales.

Don’t like to bare your feet in summer? No problem. There are lots of sockless footwear options that allow you to stay cool, comfortable and fashionable. So, if sandals just aren’t your thing, consider a pair of lightweight fabric styles that offer plenty of coverage, while letting your feet breathe.

The choices are wide, from chic espadrilles from Castaner and Paul Smith to slip-on sneakers by Vans for J.Crew and Clarks. These casual footnotes also make great travel companions, since they easily pack in a suitcase without weighing it down. And, when spending a vacation at a resort, they transition from day to evening.

If kicking around town on a Saturday afternoon or sailing off into the sunset, think about stepping into a boat shoe by Toms or seafaring sneaker from Sperry. These classic Americana-inspired styles naturally pair with denim for a preppy take on barefoot dressing.

Toms Culver boat shoe in denim. Courtesy of brand.

These fabric footnotes also give you the opportunity to play with color, texture and pattern. Clarks details its slip-on in a wild floral print, while Sperry opts for washed twill.

What makes these looks even more inviting, is their price points. While most fall under $80, there are also some designer options that hit the over $100 mark.

