Bruno Magli Heats Things Up With Steamy Fall ’17 Campaign & Luxe Looks Inspired By Style Icons

View Slideshow Bruno Magli's fall 2017 campaign. Courtesy of Bruno Magli

It has been said that all good things come in threes, and such is the case with Bruno Magli’s very sensual fall 2017 campaign.

Shot in a sprawling estate, the luxury brand’s editorial follows a pair of female friends and their voyeuristic male companion — all in chic outfits teamed with footwear from the new collection.

Bruno Magli’s fall 2017 campaign featuring women’s Piera loafers and men’s Nino lace-up shoes. Courtesy of Bruno Magli

Model Isaac Churchill is seen dangling his legs over the edge of a bathtub, where his Nino lace-up dress shoes are on full show, while Polina Grebeniuk and Izzy Almeida stand away clad in sexy hosiery and matching Piera slip-on loafers.

Things move to the living room, where Churchill sits on a sofa while observing the women at the entrance — one clad in Piera loafers and the other wearing the embellished Rebecca gold and black sandal.

Bruno Magli’s fall 2017 campaign featuring Piera loafers and Rebecca sandals. Courtesy of Bruno Magli

Bruno Magli’s Rebecca sandal. Courtesy of Bruno Magli

The collection’s styles for women include rich leather cognac and black suede updates to classic silhouettes for fall.

Inspired by style icons of the past, the looks nod glamour gals such as Marlene Dietrich’s masculine-meets-feminine silhouettes seen in a suede block-heeled pump with sleek minimalist gold accents, and slip-on pointed-to loafers. Big screen siren Mae West’s sexy, over-the-top look — furs, sparkling jewelry and soaring heels — is seen in chic fuzzy pumps with lace-up detail, and on a strappy sandal embellished with crystal, gold and pearl ornaments.

Bruno Magli’s Piera loafer. Courtesy of Bruno Magli

Bruno Magli’s fall 2017 campaign featuring women’s Ave pumps. Courtesy of Bruno Magli

Meanwhile, the men’s styles incorporate tan and cognac in sleek burnished leather; rich black suedes; and shades of blue and gray. Other luxe touches include tampanado finishing that enhances color with bright and saturated tones.



Click through the gallery to see more styles.