Get Creative During the Holidays at Allbirds’ Arts and Crafts Events

Allbirds store in New York. Courtesy of brand

Allbirds, known for cozy and sustainable wool footwear, is inviting customers to come out and have some fun this holiday season with arts and crafts projects, from now through December.

The brand is taking a stand against excess waste by participating in the Scrap the Wrap campaign with stations inside its New York and San Francisco stores. There, customers can decorate their Allbirds boxes with reusable stencils and stamps instead of using wrapping paper.

This year, Allbirds is partnering with multimedia artist Baron Von Fancy, street artist fnnch and small-batch clothing company Jenny Lemons, founded by San Francisco–based artist Jennie Lennick, to create a custom range of stencils and stamps. “I’m honored to join with Allbirds to celebrate the season of giving in a way that is creative, fun and better for the environment,” said Baron Von Fancy.

Stencil graphic by Baron Von Fancy. Courtesy of brand

Each year more than 4 million tons of waste is added to landfills during the holidays, according to the company. For its part, Allbirds’ packaging is made with 40 percent fewer materials than the shipping packages most shoe deliveries come in. In addition, the brand’s boxes are made with 95 percent post-consumer recycled cardboard and use soy-based ink for added sustainability.

Street artist fnnch’s stencil design for Allbirds. Courtesy of brand

To further connect with consumers during the holidays, Allbirds is bringing back its Cyber Monday event featuring customers’ favorite and most requested limited-edition colors.