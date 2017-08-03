Colette Is Giving Away 200 Limited-Edition Birkenstock Arizona Sandals

Birkenstock x Colette limited-edition Arizona style. Courtesy of brand

Trendy Paris retailer Colette is giving 200 Birkenstock wearers the chance to step into a pair of limited-edition Arizona styles designed by Brooklyn, N.Y.-based artist Amit Greenberg.

The Birkenstock x Colette collaboration — The Little Dance — celebrates a joyful and whimsical lifestyle. It picks up Collette-blue, last-printed polka dots on a black background and blue, fabric-like buckles.

Greenberg was born and raised in Israel and began pursuing art in 2010 when he enrolled in the California College of the Arts. He currently works in mediums that include ink on paper, watercolor, film, wire, photography and even moss-covered branches.

The series of men’s and women’s styles, retailing for $340, are done on a narrow footbed with a black leather-covered insole. The sandals will be available for sale starting August 5 at http://www.colette.fr and http://www.birkenstock.com/us.

Birkenstock has continued to garner attention, from its core base of comfort seekers to a new wave of young consumers. Even children are on to the trend, with a wide offering of kids’ styles also available.

