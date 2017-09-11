Children of 9/11 Victim Launch Socks for Men With Big Feet

A series of large-size socks for men from TallOrder.com. Andrew Werner

Twin brothers Mike and Dan Friedman set out to build a better mousetrap when they could not find fashionable socks to fit their larger-than-average feet.

With Dan standing at 6-foot 9-inches and Mike at 6-foot 11-inches, the 27-year-olds, along with their mother Lisa Friedman Clark, are set to launch online men’s hosiery resource TallOrder.com on Sept. 18 that offers socks to feet shoe sizes from 12 to 20. The socks will retail for $15.

The family, however, is on an additional mission with their new business. The Friedmans, who lost their father in the 9/11 World Trade attack, are donating 10 percent of proceeds to “Tuesday’s children,” a non-profit relief and recovery organization formed in the aftermath of the event to aid children of the victims in addition to supporting military families and other communities recovering from tragedies.

Dan Friedman, 6′ 9″ and brother Mike Friedman, 6′ 11″ Karina Pires

TallOrder.com features a wide range of styles that include novelty patterns. “There were just socks in blue and brown or argyles styles,” said Dan Friedman, about the former lack of trend-driven styles. “[The site] is about fashion socks and not just large sizes.”

Although the brothers may be new to the fashion industry, they both have business backgrounds. Mike had worked for a bank, while Dan is currently working on his master’s degree in business administration. Their mother, who stands at 6’1”, serves as president, has a background that includes banking.

The brothers are also featured in “We Go Higher,” the first-ever documentary by and about the surviving children of 9/11. The film is slated for distribution next year, with proceeds to benefit Tuesday’s Children.

