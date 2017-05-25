New Site Makes It Easy to Comparison Shop for the Best Shoe Deals in One Simple Search

Purcado'ss search engine locates the best prices for shoes. Courtesy of brand.

Looking for a way to find the best prices for shoes online? Help is here.

Purcado, a search engine technology company focused on footwear, today launched Purcado.com, a comparison shopping website that helps consumers find competitive prices for men’s, women’s and children’s styles.

The site compares more than 50 retail sites in a single search, featuring over 1,000 brands and more than 200,000 product listings. Purcado searches incorporate online and brick-and-mortar retailers including high-end boutiques, athletic, specialty and department stores.

“There are a lot of places to shop online and find deals, just not enough time in the day to search them all,” said founder and CEO Jeff Caudill. “We built Purcado to save our users’ time, money and energy by helping them find shoes at the best price, from the best retailers, in an easy-to-use search.

Purcado chooses retail affiliates based on selection and quality, as well as checkout experience, customer service and return policy. Once Purcado has received approval to work with a retailer, it receives data feeds on a daily basis that include inventory from the entire product catalog featured on a retailer’s site. Purcado then displays a single listing for a product that’s sold in multiple stores, allowing users to make quick price comparisons.

The site is also working to deliver search personalization, recommendations and an overall customized experience for each user using advanced artificial intelligence. Based on user feedback and analytics, the site will continue to be optimized with each visit. Purcado receives a commission from each, which varies by retailer.

Purcado joins ShoeKicker.com, which focuses on finding the best price on running shoes from over a dozen online stores.

Want More?

ShoeKicker.com Launches To Find The Best Running-Shoe Prices

The Canadian Luxury Shoe Shopping Site You Need to Know About