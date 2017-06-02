Outkast Rapper André 3000 Puts His Fashion Spin on a Shoe Collection

Rapper André 3000 Benjamin is debuting a line with Tretorn. Courtesy of brand

There’s a new beat in the footwear industry. Rap artist André 3000 Benjamin, best known as the part of the Outkast duo (with Big Boi), is collaborating with Swedish lifestyle brand Tretorn for a series of looks set to debut for spring ’18.

Benjamin, who joined the brand in February as creative collaborator and brand ambassador, is putting his spin on the brand’s iconic styles. “My first pair of Tretorns were in middle school, and since then the Nylite has always held a space in my closet,” said the 42-year-old. “With this collaboration, I got to go into Tretorn’s closet and play. The capsule collection translates my daydream sketches to the real world.”

Former Outkast member Andre 3000 Benjamin Courtesy of brand.

The Tretorn x André 3000 Benjamin, will consist of several men’s and women’s styles and include an updated classic Nylite silhouette. The series was inspired by Benjamin’s rebellious prep style, a fusion of Rasta hardcore punk music and American-inspired prep fashion. Tretorn, on the other hand, is known for its clean and simple Scandinavian designs, offering shoes and apparel.

Andre 3000 Benjamin puts his spin on Tretorn’s Nylite style. Courtesy of brand.

The first style is set to drop at ComplexCon on Nov. 4 in Long Beach, Calif., with the full-blown line set to hit stores in February.