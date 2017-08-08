How Two Shoe Industry Veterans Are Now Bringing Shoppers Affordable Luxury

For men who hate dodging crowds as fall shopping kicks off, there’s an easier way to build a footwear wardrobe. Today, direct-to-consumer men’s shoe and accessory brand Moral Code launches online with a series of updated classic looks, accessibly priced at $198 to $248 for shoes and $28 to $898 for accessories.
According to the company’s co-founders, industry veterans Mark Kohlenberg and Laura Engerman, “We believe that premium leather shoes and accessories should always be obtainable,” according to a company statement. “Style and fashion aren’t exclusive clubs. Luxury should never be a luxury.”
The partners were also determined to give those entering the workforce for the first time on a fixed budget the opportunity to look as good as their bosses. Interview shoe options include the Jamison Wing, a traditional lace-up style, retailing for $198. For those in the creative fields who don’t need to suit it up for work, there’s the Bolton Chelsea Wing boot at $228 that easily transitions to weekend wear.
If athletic shoes just aren’t your look, but comfort is essential, there’s the Miller Bolton Brush-off Wing at $198 that adds a flexible outsole to a traditional wingtip.
Now, looking pulled together doesn’t stop at apparel and footwear. Men often forget about their accessories. It’s time to leave that rugged backpack meant for a mountain hike behind when heading to work. Step up your game with the Desmond, a polished leather version from Moral Code, retailing at $298. And for those who anticipate a raise, there’s the Graham Weekender in leather for $598.
All product is shipped for free and returns are taken up to 60 days from date of purchase.