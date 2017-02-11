These New Adidas Sneakers Symbolize Unity and Solidarity — And Now They’re Sold Out

View Slideshow Adidas Skateboarding x Hardies capsule collection hat;$30; Adidas.com. Courtesy of Adidas.

With divisiveness at the epicenter of current social discussions, there’s no better time than now to emphasize unity and solidarity.

And Adidas pro team riders Na-Kel Smith and Tyshawn Jones have done just that through striking symbolism in a capsule collection featuring branding by Hardies skateboarding hardware and the sportswear label.

Adidas Skateboarding Matchcourt x Hardies sneakers; $75; Adidas.com. Courtesy of Adidas.

The navy and yellow range of footwear and apparel dropped on Jan. 24, featuring Matchcourt sneakers ($75), a crewneck shirt ($70), pants ($65), a hat ($30) and a T-shirt ($30).

The kicks are now sold out online, but companion pieces from the collection are still available at select retailers and Adidas.com.

Adidas Skateboarding Matchcourt x Hardies sneakers; $75; Adidas.com. Courtesy of Adidas.

Jones shared with Footwear News that the range highlights Adidas’ classic silhouette and incorporates the Hardies branding, of which its ethos is unity, solidarity and friendship, according to a statement.

For the 18-year-old rising sports star, the creative outlet is rewarding after earning “good feedback” from consumers, he said.

Design elements include the Hardies fist logo and branding embossed in gold, and Adidas’ three stripes.

Smith praised the slick look.

“The embroidered fist logo on the tongue of the shoe would be the standout detail for me,” Smith shared. “I really like embroidery and I like how it peeks out over the laces.”

The sneaker follows the 22-year-old’s recent Matchourt High release in December that was inspired by his mother. For his latest venture, he looked to many different sources.

Adidas Skateboarding x Hardies capsule collection hat;$65; Adidas.com. Courtesy of Adidas.

“Everything around me inspires my creativity — buildings, movies, art, natural settings, flowers, family, and friends,” Smith added. “Just being outside if I see a nice dress it might make me think of a way to take what I like about that dress and turn it into something for myself.”

