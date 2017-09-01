Adidas Made Beer-Proof Shoes for No-Mess Oktoberfest Boozing

Adidas Munchen Oktoberfest YouTube

Adidas is celebrating Oktoberfest the most sensible way possible: with beer-proof shoes. The German shoe brand has revamped its Adidas Munchen style with a DPBR coating, standing for “durable puke and beer repellent.”

The shoes retails at $240, and anyone who has experienced their share of party fouls knows that it’s a small price to pay for the level of protection the shoe provides.

Reflecting on the region in which Oktoberfest takes place, the sneaker includes understated embroidery at the back cap that is similar to designs located on traditional Bavarian lederhosen. This is a subtle way of incorporating the customary Oktoberfest attire into a look — without actually having to put on lederhosen.

The word “prost” is embroidered above the Adidas three-stripe logo (the Munchen Oktoberfest’s way of wishing its wearer “cheers” at the start of each pint).

The sneaker drops on Sept. 2, leaving plenty of time to grab a pair before Oktoberfest begins on Sept. 16. The sneaker will be available for sale through 43einhalb, and though prices are listed in euros, the Munchen does ship to the United States.

So whether you’re celebrating the tradition in a Bavarian beer garden or in a pub around the corner, the Adidas Munchen Oktoberfest is an essential.