7 Dressy Men’s Shoes That Can Also Be Worn Casually

Even if you own a variety of footwear styles, it’s smart to keep pairs that can work in multiple settings at an arm’s reach.

Some of the most versatile shoes available are dressy looks which are acceptable for most office spaces yet stylish enough to be worn casually, too. Think modernized takes on men’s classics and unexpected materials that are sure to make a statement without being too ostentatious.

Shop FN’s picks below, including styles from Clarks, Gucci, Saint Laurent and more.

Cole Haan GrandEvolution Chukka, $300; colehaan.com

Ecco Plain Toe Tie Ecco

Ecco Plain Toe Tie, $200 on sale for $159.99; ecco.com

Common Projects Achilles Low Patent Leather Level Shoes

Common Projects Achilles Low Patent Leather, $435; barneys.com

Samuel Hubbard The Bucks Oxford Nordstrom

Samuel Hubbard The Bucks Oxford, $245; nordstrom.com

Gucci New Moreau Embroidered Chukka Boot right shoe Nordstrom

Gucci New Moreau Embroidered Chukka Boot, $890; nordstrom.com

Saint Laurent Wyatt Chelsea Boot Saks Fifth Avenue

Saint Laurent Wyatt Chelsea Boot, $945; saksfifthavenue.com

Clarks Garren Cap Clarks Garren Cap

Clarks Garren Cap, $100 on sale for $79.99; clarksusa.com

