The 7 Best Men’s Shoes on Sale Right Now

Clarks Burcott Field Moc Toe Derby
Clarks Burcott Field Moc Toe Derby in cognac leather
Nordstrom

Shopping stylish men’s shoes can be a lot cheaper than you might think — if you know where to look.

Brands such as Clarks, Cole Haan, Frye, Lanvin and Prada have versatile looks available now at slashed prices.

Been dreaming of designer? Now’s the perfect time to pick up a pair. Shop FN’s picks below, but don’t wait too long, as many of these styles are sure to sell out soon.

Cole Haan 2 Zerogrand Packable Saddle Knit Oxford Cole Haan 2 Zerogrand Packable Saddle Knit Oxford Cole Haan

Cole Haan 2 Zerogrand Packable Saddle Knit Oxford, $250 on sale for $165.95; colehaan.com

Clarks Burcott Field Moc Toe Derby Clarks Burcott Field Moc Toe Derby Nordstrom

Clarks Burcott Field Moc Toe Derby, $180 on sale for $109.90; nordstrom.com

Frye Sam Cap Toe Oxford Frye Sam Cap Toe Oxford Nordstrom

Frye Sam Cap Toe Oxford, $248 on sale for $152.99; nordstrom.com

Saks Fifth Avenue Croc Print Slip-On Saks Fifth Avenue Croc Print Slip-On Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue Croc Print Slip-On, $240 on sale for $74.40; saksfifthavenue.com

Prada Leather Sneakers Prada Leather Sneakers Saks Fifth Avenue

Prada Leather Sneakers, $595 on sale for $223.12; saksfifthavenue.com

Lanvin Woven Cotton Lanvin Woven Cotton Sneakers Saks Fifth Avenue

Lanvin Woven Cotton Sneakers, $675 on sale for $253.12; saksfifthavenue.com

Stella McCartney Low Top Stella McCartney Low Top Saks Fifth Avenue

Stella McCartney Low Top, $595 on sale for $223.12; saksfifthavenue.com

