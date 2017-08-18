The 7 Best Men’s Shoes on Sale Right Now

Shopping stylish men’s shoes can be a lot cheaper than you might think — if you know where to look.
Brands such as Clarks, Cole Haan, Frye, Lanvin and Prada have versatile looks available now at slashed prices.
Been dreaming of designer? Now’s the perfect time to pick up a pair. Shop FN’s picks below, but don’t wait too long, as many of these styles are sure to sell out soon.
Cole Haan 2 Zerogrand Packable Saddle Knit Oxford,
$250 on sale for $165.95; colehaan.com
Clarks Burcott Field Moc Toe Derby,
$180 on sale for $109.90; nordstrom.com
Frye Sam Cap Toe Oxford,
$248 on sale for $152.99; nordstrom.com
Saks Fifth Avenue Croc Print Slip-On,
$240 on sale for $74.40; saksfifthavenue.com
Prada Leather Sneakers,
$595 on sale for $223.12; saksfifthavenue.com
Lanvin Woven Cotton Sneakers,
$675 on sale for $253.12; saksfifthavenue.com
Stella McCartney Low Top,
$595 on sale for $223.12; saksfifthavenue.com
