The 5 Best Men’s Shoes Millennials Will Actually Want to Wear This Fall/Winter

Let’s face it: Millennials can be pretty finicky when it comes to fashion. For younger demographics, traditional men’s footwear isn’t always the most enticing category, but there are certain staples and styles that are sure to appeal to the 20-something-and-under guys in your life.
Whether it’s an updated take on a classic like the Chelsea boot or an iconic workwear look, you’ll find something for everyone’s taste below.
Wolverine Cordovan 1000 Mile Boot, $360; neimanmarcus.com
Amiri Suede Ankle Boots, $995; barneys.com
Red Wing Roughneck Boot, $270; nordstrom.com
Gucci Strand Chelsea Boot, $895; nordstrom.com
Givenchy Leather Combat Boots, $995; barneys.com
