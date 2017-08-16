Vince Camuto Launches Sticker App for Fashion-Savvy Mobile Shoppers

Vince Camuto's new sticker app is compatible with the iPhone operating system. Courtesy of Camuto Group

Vince Camuto continues to step up its digital efforts. The latest development is the launch of a new branded sticker app, featuring various Vince Camuto products such as footwear and handbags, as well as fun, fashion-inspired emoticons. With the app, the brand is looking to target style-savvy mobile shoppers.

Designed for use with the iPhone operating system, the free app allows users to share Vince Camuto styles and trendy words and phrases such as “goals,” “gimme” and “outfit of the day.” Some of the app’s colorful fashion icons include a pom-pom clutch bag, purple-tinted sunglasses, a floral dress and of course, lots of shoes. A red high-heeled sandal, black pump, flip-flop, mid-top sneaker and thigh-high boot are among the offerings.

Vince Camuto’s app features trendy, fashion-inspired stickers. Courtesy of Camuto Group

According to a press release issued by Vince Camuto, the new app “aims to capture and keep the attention of fashion-conscious mobile shoppers whose numbers now make up the majority of ecommerce traffic.”

The statement goes on to say, “Taking advantage of consumers’ growing preference for image-based text messaging, the Vince Camuto sticker app fuses fashion and technology as part of the brand’s effort to reach customers where they are — online and on the move with their mobile devices.”

Once downloaded, the app can be activated via a few simple phone taps. The stickers are categorized by shoes, bags, fragrance and fashion essentials. Vince Camuto plans to add new designs seasonally, as it updates with current products and trends.

