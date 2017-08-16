Ugg Taps Rocker Kim Gordon, Actor Kyle MacLachlan for Latest Collective Campaign

A look from the Ugg Collective fall '17 global marketing campaign. Courtesy of brand

There are some new faces fronting Ugg’s second Collective campaign. The fall ’17 global marketing program, set to launch on Aug. 17, features a cool cast of Californians who represent the diversity and spirit of the brand.

Each season, Ugg selects a new group of individuals — and in telling their stories, the brand tells its own. The campaign stills and videos will go live in digital and print advertising, and will be featured in Ugg store window displays.

The campaign also highlights iconic California scenery, from mountains and woodlands to cities and laid-back beach towns. Ugg and the cast traveled across the state searching for locations that represent the culture of the brand and the unique vibe of its home territory

Actor Kyle MacLachlan stars in the Ugg Collective campaign. Courtesy of brand

Highlighted in the campaign are notable photographers, musicians, actors, artists, surfers and skaters. Among them is Kyle MacLachlan, an award-winning actor currently starring as FBI agent Dale Cooper in “Twin Peaks.”

Musician Kim Gordon also is among the faces of the Ugg Collective campaign. Courtesy of brand

Other stars include Sonic Youth rocker Kim Gordon and Uzumaki Cepeda, an artist whose installations inspire an unconventional approach to art.

Ugg’s campaign was shot by Frederich Auerbach and videographer Kauai Moliterno and produced by HDF.LA under the creative direction of Jessica Wells.

