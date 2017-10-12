Here’s How to Be Wonder Woman as Your Halloween Costume

Wonder Woman got a sleek update with this summer’s blockbuster film, and with it comes an update to a recurrent women’s Halloween costume.

In “Wonder Woman,” Gal Gadot sports a metallic corseted bodysuit with fierce warrior boots, topping off her look with a gold headdress and an arsenal of tools: rope, shield, sword.

Gal Gadot in the 2017 film “Wonder Woman.” Rex Shutterstock

Rather than making a big investment on a costume you’ll wear just once, you might want to DIY Wonder Woman’s look.

If you don’t have long dark locks like Gadot’s, consider buying a black wig. Purchase a corset top and use a glue gun to paste spraypainted craft foam over the pieces to get the detailing of Gadot’s costume. Buy an inexpensive blue miniskirt and slash it up for full Wonder Woman effect.

To get Gadot’s fierce shoe look, consider buying a pair of thigh-high gold boots — gladiator sandals work as a substitute — or attach gold-colored craft foam to a pair of boots you already own.

Another option? Purchase the complete costume from a Halloween store. A fully licensed costume from the film (which comes with a headband, boot tops and armbands) runs for $50. Take the look to another level by getting Wonder Woman’s lasso, or consider getting the shield accessory add-on ($24.99).

