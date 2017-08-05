Lollapalooza Music Festival Brought Out Some Wild & Whimsical Style Statements

View Slideshow Street style at the 2017 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. Matthew Sperzel

Vibrant colors, bold patterns and comfort-focused styles dominated at the 2017 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

The annual concert kicked off on Thursday featuring a four-day lineup that includes Muse, Cage the Elephant, The Killers, Chance the Rapper, Charli XCX, Puma ambassador Big Sean, Arcade Fire and more artists.

Chinese Laundry sandals spotted at Lollapalooza; $39.99; nordstrom.com. Matthew Sperzel

Chinese Laundry’s Posh pom pom sandals; $39.99; nordstrom.com Matthew Sperzel

Among some of the most slick looks, a concertgoer wearing a simple black tank teamed with pale blue shorts gave her outfit a whimsical splash with Chinese Laundry’s lace-up embellished Posh sandals. The shoes incorporated tiny goldtone-coin charms, geobeading detail and lively pom poms. They retail for $59.95 but are currently on sale for $39.99 on nordstrom.com.

Stomping out with a real eye-catcher, one of the attendees took her minimalist athleisure look to wild levels with her footwear — Current Mood’s bright iridescent platform boots.

Current Mood boots at Lollapalooza. Matthew Sperzel

Cosmic Matter boots; $98; dollskill.com. Matthew Sperzel

The brand’s mid-calf Cosmic Matter style features an iridescent rainbow croc print upper on a slime green 2.75-inch platform and 5-inch heel with a purple tread. The boots retail for $98 on dollskill.com.

Another head-turner spotted was a male fan embracing non-gender binary fashion trends — rocking a tie-dye shirt-dress with white leggings and silver glitter platform sandals.

Street style at the 2017 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. Matthew Sperzel

Some of the other shoes seen at the concert included Puma x Fenty styles, Yeezy, Nike and Vans.

