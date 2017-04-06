15 Coachella-Inspired Shoes for Teens

Sugar Rocket block-heel sandal, $69.99; kohls.com
Coachella is set to kick off on April 14, drawing flocks of music fans — including countless celebs — to the scenic, mountain-view grounds of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

While festival-goers will enjoy a killer stage lineup that includes such big names as Radiohead, Lady Gaga, Lorde and Kendrick Lamar, fashion-watching is also a major part of the Coachella fun. Free-spirited, boho looks rule the scene, including sandals, ankle booties and espadrilles featuring plenty of fringe, feathers, beading, embroidery and earthy color palettes.

And although Coachella is strictly for the 18-and-over crowd, teens can still get in on the fashion action from the sidelines with festival-inspired styles of their own. We shopped around and found some of the best boho footwear looks at budget-friendly prices.

New York label Soludos strips things down with this simple, all-leather thong sandal, decorated with delicate embroidery on the vamp.

soludos-shoes

Soludos embroidered sandal, $76.30; bloomingdales.com

Sam Edelman goes all out with its Gretchen gladiator sandal, which is loaded with colorful tassels, pom-poms, embroidery, shiny sequins and delicate braided straps.

sam-edelman-shoes

Sam Edelman Gretchen sandal, $109.95; nordstrom.com

Steve Madden brings a sophisticated slant to the boho trend with this sleek, block-heel style, detailed with a perforated upper in an earthy, rust-orange color. The slightly-opened-up construction provides the perfect transition into warmer weather.

steve-madden-shoes

Steve Madden Neptune bootie, $82.45; nordstrom.com

If sneakers are your thing, Keds’ Triple Decker platform slip-on style delivers cushy comfort (thanks to an Ortholite insole) along with a boost of added height. The colorful abstract-shapes print — created by Brooklyn, N.Y., artist Kristin Texeira exclusively for Keds — nicely complements Coachella’s desert vibe.

keds-sneakers

Keds Triple Decker Abstract sneaker, $54.95; keds.com

Vans, meanwhile, updates its classic Authentic lace-up shoe with an espadrille-inspired bottom and washed denim upper. The easy-to-wear style also comes in several other colors and patterns.

vans-sneakers

Vans Authentic ESP sneaker, $57; vans.com

To see all of our fashionable festival picks for teens, click through the gallery here.

