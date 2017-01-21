Robert Clergerie Made ‘Bio’ Shoe Soles Out of the Milk of a Tree

View Slideshow Robert Clergerie Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 collection. Courtesy of Robert Clergerie.

For his Robert Clergerie menswear fall 2017 collection, which showed today at Paris Fashion Week, creative director Roland Mouret drew inspiration from the label’s archives.

This season, he explained, he wanted to bring the archives to life “in a totally modern way,” mixing traditional elements with “how the urban man dresses today.”

This concept played out in heritage techniques paired with modern innovations and contemporary silhouettes.

The curvature on desert boots, derbies and Chelsea boots was fashioned by hand with a heritage-inspired, origami pleating technique. This came teamed with Goodyear welt soles.

The classic Clergerie Roel brogue got a sporty update with a white, sneaker-style sole and removable fringe detail, or a thick crepe sole bordering on a wedge. Said crepe also appeared in a thinner guise on a suede ankle boot — rendered super supple with butter calfskin interior.

Derbies, work boots and loafers were also afforded a 21st-century spin — reimagined with cozy shearling interiors and a brand new “bio,” latex sole.

“This latex is 100-percent natural and very bouncy,” noted Robert Clergerie CEO, Eva Taub. “Very few brands use this, as it’s quite expensive. It comes from the milk of a tree — the purest form of a sap that’s normally used for making tires.” And just to prove it, the soles are stamped with the Latin name, “Lactae Hevea.”

