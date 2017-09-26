Pippa Middleton-Approved Brand Launches Red-Hot Shoes to Empower Women

View Slideshow Cocorose London fall '17. Courtesy

Cocorose London is introducing its fall ’17 line with a bang.

The brand’s newly launched collection not only features Power Red designs — which were designed with the idea to embolden the modern woman — but also includes a variety of styles with fun embellishments.

If you get bored of this burgundy velvet flat with gems, the Wimbledon loafer comes in a variety of different colors and features other embellishments such as stars and pineapples.

Wimbledon flat embellished with gems for fall ’17. Courtesy

The Richmond ballet flat in this shiny burgundy metallic colorway not only has an intricate handwoven toe detail but features double-cushioned insoles and padded Achilles heels with added comfort.

Richmond ballet flat in shiny red for fall ’17. Courtesy

The style also comes in a suede option if you’re not feeling metallic for an everyday look.

Richmond Ballet flat. Courtesy

Meanwhile, the Shoreditch slip-on shoe, which also comes in gray, features a sparkly upper and a gem-embellished toe.

Shoreditch embellished flat for fall ’17. Courtesy

Check out more styles from the Cocorose London fall 2017 collection.

