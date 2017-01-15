Philip Plein’s Neon Luxury Sneakers Work Up a Sweat on the Runway

View Slideshow Plein Sport Fall '17 Runway. REX Shutterstock.

Philip Plein pulled out all stops for his label’s inaugural Plein Sport runway show today, which was Victoria’s Secret meets the Super Bowl — with just a touch of “Zoolander” simmering beneath the surface at Milan Fashion Week Men’s fall ’17 presentation.

With a hair flicking Paris Hilton on the front row, the designer took the unusual step of introducing the collection himself prior to the show and took to the mic for a good 10 minutes to explain its genesis. “It started with a dream,” he said, channeling both Martin Luther King Jr and The Monkees in a single quip: “I’m a dreamer and a believer and if I didn’t believe in my dreams then nobody else would.”

He said that he’d had a jet lagged realization in June following a flight from New York to L.A. He’d read in Fortune 500 that the world’s biggest grossing textile company was Nike and resolved to create a luxury alternative.

And then he proceeded to showcase the fruits of his labor. In. Action.

First came an acrobatic performance across a runway assault course, and then the lights went up the catwalk to reveal a two-story glass-fronted gymnasium behind it. Talk about runway to running machine.

Models walked the runway kitted out for every permutation of sport imaginable and then proceeded to put said kit through innumerable paces on the treadmill, in the boxing ring and on the pommel horse. Some even partook in an impromptu spin class on level two.

So what does a Plein Sport luxury sneaker look like then? Neon. Beset with, suitably, in-your-face logos. Well, it would. Wouldn’t it?

