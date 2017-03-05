Here’s What Happens Every Time the Kardashians Wear One of Olgana Paris’ Shoes

View Slideshow Kylie Jenner and Tyga. Courtesy of Olgana.

Every designer remembers that first big celebrity moment.

And Olgana Paris designer Olgana Djanguirov said support from the Kardashian family has given her three-year-old business a big boost.

Khloe Kardashian wears Olgana Paris sandals and launches Good American denim at The Grove in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Detail of Khloe Kardashian’s Olgana Paris sandals. REX Shutterstock.

“Every time one of the sister wears the brand, I get 20 emails from people asking to order the style,” said Djanguirov.

Kim Kardashian has been photographed in Olgana three times, while Khloe Kardashian has worn it twice in front of the camera. Most recently, though, it was Kylie that made a big statement in Olgana’s Attachante slingback. She wore the style for her official calendar by Terry Richardson and also in the press photos for her New York pop-up store.

July 2016: Kim Kardashian attended a party in Las Vegas wearing Olgana Paris fall ’16 heels. REX Shutterstock.

July 2016: Kardashian’s fall ’16 heels by Olgana Paris. REX Shutterstock.

In other Olgana news, the brand continues to diversify for fall ’17. The season marks the first time the designer has unveiled kitten heels and knee-high boots. She is also determined to offer her consumers looks that take them from day to night.

Biker boots with golden buttons, jewelry straps and tassels are new this time around, while Djanguirov is also serving up chunky heeled moccasins for day.

Olgana’s fall 2017 collection. Courtesy of Olgana.

A black and white theme highlights the brand’s recent “Piano” capsule collection for pre-fall. Designs are embellished with 3-D keyboard heels.

The designer isn’t backing away from sexy evening looks, either. The “Mon Bjoux” capsule features ornate Swarovski stones on a range of silhouettes.

Kylie Jenner wears Olgana Paris shoes. Courtesy of Olgana Paris.

To see more looks from Olgana’s fall 2017 collection, click through the gallery.