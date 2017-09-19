Shop Keds’ Brand-New Athleisure Studio Collection

Shop styles from Keds' brand-new studio collection. Keds

Keds just debuted its brand-new studio collection on Friday, expanding into the athleisure category.

The collection offers two new super-lightweight styles, with superior stretch and breathability, that are perfect for running around and getting things done in.

Keds Studio Collection featuring the Studio Dash. Keds

The Studio Dash slip-on shoe features a heathered jersey upper, a neoprene heel for added cushioning and a lightweight foam footbed. Style these with sweats like the model above or pair them with frayed denim and cool tee, or just about whatever you want.

Keds Studio Dash Keds

Keds Studio Dash, $64.95; keds.com

Meanwhile, the Studio Leap lace-up style offers a simple black jersey upper and a neoprene heel backer for extra comfort. The simple shoe is perfect for pairing with a satin slip dress and a leather jacket for fall.

Keds Studio Leap Keds

Keds Studio Leap, $64.95; keds.com

Both shoes are extremely versatile and feature Dri-Freeze lining, which is a breathable performance fabric with cooling comfort properties and moisture control.

Shop the collection at keds.com now.

