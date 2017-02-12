Jonathan Simkhai Mixes Old and New, Collaborates With Manolo Blahnik

View Slideshow Jonathan Simkhai's New York Fashion Week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Feminine strength was the backbone of Jonathan Simkhai’s fall ’17 collection at New York Fashion Week today.

The designer — who took his bow wearing a “Feminist AF” T-shirt — celebrated women as powerful forces this season, taking cues from aristocratic fashion and regal embellishments then remixing them in a more modern way.

Jonathan Simkhai’s New York Fashion Week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Jonathan Simkhai’s New York Fashion Week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

It was all about mixing the old with the new.

Simkhai looked to details like corsetry, for instance, but did it as lacing-up along the front of jeans. There was velvets and chiffon shown against more of-the-now materials, like Japanese denim and Simkhai’s custom lacework. Though he offered interesting ideas like a corseted denim tube top, some of the looks, like the voluminous fur coats, felt a bit cheesy and not at all in line with his target customer. However, the sparkly gowns that closed the show are sure to be a hit with Simkhai’s young Hollywood clientele.

Jonathan Simkhai’s New York Fashion Week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Jonathan Simkhai’s New York Fashion Week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

As for the shoes, the designer collaborated with shoe maestro Manolo Blahnik this season. The streamlined styles lent a dash of sophistication to the collection. Together, the duo showed simple suede pumps — some embellished or laced-up the front — as well as more elaborate boots, cut below or above the knee. They were done in buttery leathers or in the same velvets seen in the ready-to-wear.

Jonathan Simkhai’ on the runway at his New York Fashion Week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

Click here to view more photos from the runway.