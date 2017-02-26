A Little Pearl Goes a Long Way at René Caovilla

View Slideshow René Caovilla fall '17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

René Caovilla is best known for its bejeweled shoes, worn most often for evening. But creative director and COO Edoardo Caovilla is quickly evolving the Italian label with more styles that can carry the customer from day to night.

“It’s the same approach with different elements,” Caovilla said at the brand’s Milan Fashion Week presentation today.

René Caovilla fall ’17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

The new standouts for fall 2017 were plain black pumps or booties with elegant pearl touches that added just the right amount of ornamentation. Of course, the statement Swarovski looks were still there, too.

René Caovilla fall ’17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

As it expands its offering, the label continues to show substantial growth in two major markets, the U.S. and Asia, according to Caovilla.

Stateside, the brand plans to open a boutique on New York’s Madison Avenue in September. Next on the retail agenda? Miami.

