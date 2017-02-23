Dorateymur’s New Heel Is a Miniature Lacquer Elephant

Dorateymur Fall 2017
Styles from Dorateymur's fall 2017 collection.
Courtesy of Dorateymur.

Dora Teymur, the breakout Turkish designer behind Dorateymur, is known for his signature mules and the sculptural silhouettes of his heels. However, since he burst onto the scene in 2012, the Cordwainers graduate has never been afraid of taking risks, and this season is no exception.

The key heel for fall ’17, presented on Tuesday in London, comes in the shape of an elephant — a beautiful lacquer elephant that looks for all the world as if it is carrying the shoe on its back.

Dorateymur elephant-heeled mules.

Said heel adorns ladylike pointed pumps and ankle boots that, in another twist, come laced at the back instead of the front, and in a whole herd of colors from black and white to Indian red, gold and pistachio green.

“The elephants resemble hope,” said the designer at his presentation, which took place in an East London warehouse and featured a tableau vivant of a suburban living room. “The collection is very much about suburban life,” he explained, “and I always see these miniatures in people’s houses.”

Styles from Dorateymur's fall 2017 collection.

Will they be popular? Expect a stampede.

