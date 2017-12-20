The Worst Celebrity Wipeouts of 2017

Ashley Graham and Jessica Simpson proving that we all fall sometimes. Splash/Rex Shutterstock

We all fall. It happens. Whether you’ve been blessed with natural athleticism and grace or maybe you’re on the clumsier side, you’re bound to take a spill at some point throughout your life. Keeping your balance can be especially difficult in a pair of towering heels.

And while some are lucky enough to fall in the privacy of their own homes, when you’re strutting down the runway or have the paparazzi following your every move, there’s no hiding it if you wipe out.

That said, FN is taking a look back at some of the most memorable trips and tumbles from the past year, and of course, what shoes they were wearing when it happened.

Most recently, Chinese-born model Ming Xi tripped and fell on the catwalk in Brian Atwood gladiator sun dial over-the-knee boots at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Ming Xi on the runway. Rex Shutterstock

Also sporting a floral headpiece and an ensemble with a billowing train, the 28-year-old model — who revealed it was her fifth time walking for the brand — thanked fans for their support, writing on social media: “I will pick myself up from where I fell, and I will keep going in order to repay all the support you all have given me.”

Ming Xi recovers on the catwalk at the VS Fashion Show. Rex Shutterstock

In September, Jessica Simpson stumbled as she left Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles with husband Eric Johnson, where the couple were celebrating the retired NFL player’s 38th birthday.

Jessica Simpson leaving Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles after celebrating husband Eric Jonson’s birthday. Splash

The 37-year-old mogul and mom of two held onto Johnson’s arm, trying to gain stability as she tripped in sky-high T-strap Christian Louboutin J String patent pumps.

Jessica Simpson falling outside of Craig’s. Splash

In August, Bella Hadid made headlines when she found herself on her knees outside of celebrity hot-spot restaurant, Cipriani, at the end of a girl’s night.

#BellaHadid 🔥 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahnews) on Aug 3, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Wearing a slinky black off-the-shoulder minidress paired with knee-high leather “For Walking” boots from Off-White, the 21-year-old supermodel slipped down metal stairs as they left the eatery.

In April, fellow supermodel Ashley Graham made a scene on the red carpet at Time magazine’s 100 Gala when she tripped over her dress.

Ashley Graham steps out at the Time 100 Gala in New York on April 25th. REX Shutterstock

While she was ultimately able to catch herself from falling flat on her face, the cover girl’s Jimmy Choo “Pearl” peep-toe sandals snagged on her long dress, causing her to almost go down.

The supermodel takes a tumble on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

