How You Can Wear Your Favorite ‘Star Wars’ Characters’ Shoes

In celebration of Star Wars Day, London-based brand Po-Zu is launching its “Star Wars” shoe collection for pre-order.

The collection, under license with Lucasfilm and Disney, is inspired by some of the films’ lead characters including Chewbaca, Rey and Finn, and is available for men, women and kids. The brand says that it created the collection to not only be collectible, but also wearable by taking inspiration from current trends. Po-Zu previewed the collection at “Star Wars” Celebration in Orlando last month.

“What was really great about the Orlando show is the craftsmanship and quality were widely praised – our history of working in partnership with our suppliers has helped us to bring our ethics into this range we love,” said Po-Zu founder and creative director Sven Segal.

The collection includes a pair of faux fur boots inspired by Chewbaca, knit boots inspired by Rey and leather slip-on sneakers inspired by Finn. Shoes range in price from £85-£225, or about $110-$291. The shoes certainly aren’t a bargain, but could be worth the investment for dedicated fans of the franchise.

The collection is currently available for pre-order on Po-Zu’s website, and will ship to customers in August.

