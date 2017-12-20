“The Devil Wears Prada” Is Finally Getting a Sequal

Emily Blunt (L) and Anne Hathaway in "The Devil Wears Prada." Rex Shutterstock

A new book from The Devil Wears Prada author Lauren Weisberger is on it’s way.

Out next year, the forthcoming sequel will switch it’s focus from Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway in the film) to Miranda Priestly’s other assistant, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt onscreen), who apparently quit Runway.

Emily Blunt in “The Devil Wears Prada.” Rex Shutterstock

Titled When Life Gives You Lululemons, the story follows Charlton as she trades in her life in New York City as a high-profile celebrity “image consultant” to head to Greenwich, Connecticut to take on A-list client Karolina Hartwell, a supermodel and senator’s wife trying to mend her image following a DUI.

The two are connected by Miriam, an attorney-turned-stay-at-home-mother, who is struggling with the transition from life as a partner at prestigious law firm to domestic life.

On Tuesday, Entertainment Weekly unveiled the first chapter of the novel, opening with Emily at a New Years’ Eve party hosted by Gigi Hadid and dealing with a Justin Bieber-like pop star client named Rizzo.

You can read the full exclusive sneaker peak here.

The new book hits bookstores on June 5, 2018, just in time for beach reading season.

