The Yeezys Justin Bieber Threw Into Concert Crowd Are Becoming Internet Famous

Justin Bieber performing in France on June 24. REX Shutterstock

Justin Bieber has caused quite a frenzy since he threw his Yeezys into the crowd at his concert in Frankfurt, Germany on Saturday.

The singer took each of his white Yeezys off and threw them into the crowd, with different people in the audience catching each one. It turns out those people aren’t quietly holding on to the sneakers. The right Yeezy is being auctioned off on eBay, with bidding currently at 6,500 euros, or about $7,418 at the current exchange rate. On the eBay page, the owners of the sneakers wrote, “Through all the media attention people keep asking why we are selling the shoe. We do like Justin and his music but there are people dying to have this shoe and we are just not huge ‘Beliebers’ so it wouldn’t be fair to keep it. Also part of the profit will be donated to a local charity if we sell the shoe.”

Meanwhile, the left shoe has found its home on a new Instagram account called @theleftyeezy. The account already has more than 7,700 follows and 27 posts. The owner appears to post photos doing different things with the shoe.

He even posted from the shoe’s perspective, writing that he was “sad” to see the right Yeezy was being sold on eBay.

Watch a clip of Bieber throwing his shoes into the crowd below.

Want more?

Liam Payne and New Son Sport Matching Yeezys

Justin Bieber Did Athleisure Meets Cowboy Style — And It Was Pretty Weird

Fight Breaks Out in China Allegedly Over Adidas App Hacking for ‘Zebra’ Yeezys