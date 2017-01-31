Watch: Ellen DeGeneres Pokes Fun at President Trump’s Refugee Ban with ‘Finding Dory’

Ellen DeGeneres Courtesy of EDBYELLEN.com.

Television talk show host and shoe designer Ellen DeGeneres spoke out today against President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration halt for people traveling from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Unlike other celebrities and business leaders such as Nike’s Mark Parker who blasted Trump’s executive order, DeGeneres, fittingly, used her daytime platform to voice her concerns in a comedic way.

The comedienne, whose footwear line is produced in partnership with Camuto Group, uses her 2016 film, “Finding Dory,” to illustrate her point.

“I don’t get political, so I’m not going to talk about the travel ban,” DeGeneres said in her show’s opening monologue. “I’m just going to talk about the very nonpolitical, family-friendly People’s Choice award-winning film, ‘Finding Dory.’ ”

In the movie, DeGeneres’ character, the forgetful Australian fish named Dory, has to find her parents, who are in America. When Dory is unable to get over a large wall at the Marine Life Institute to see them, she needs help from others.

“You won’t believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out,” DeGeneres said in a nod to Trump’s plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Animals that don’t even need her. Animals that don’t have anything in common with her,” DeGeneres continued. “They help her, even though they’re completely different colors. Because that’s what you do when you see someone in need — you help them.”

