Pensole Footwear Design Academy Is Looking for the Next Generation of Designers

By / 2 hours ago
Pensole Footwear Design Academy
Students at Pensole Footwear Design Academy
Courtesy of Pensole.

Pensole Footwear Design Academy, known for discovering the next generation of footwear design talent, has announced a partnership with Autodesk and Wacom for the Fusion of Footwear Design Competition Powered by Autodesk, an online competition to find the shoe industry’s best emerging 3-D designers.

Autodesk produces software for the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media and entertainment industries, while Wacom provides innovative digital technologies such as interactive pen displays, pen tablets and styluses.

Related
Pensole Academy Launches a Master Class for Sneaker Designers in Boston

Aspiring designers will compete for prizes such as a Wacom Cintiq 27QHD Creative Pen Display Tablet and Wacom Creative Kits (Bamboo Folio Smartpad with smart pen and casing). The top 20 designs will be featured in Footwear News and at FN Platform in February.

Sketching at PensoleFootwear sketching at Pensole Footwear Design Academy. Courtesy of Pensole.

“Partnering with Autodesk and Wacom enables us to create a completely new type of competition for our longstanding partnership with FN Platform, North America’s largest footwear trade show,” said Pensole founder D’Wayne Edwards. “3-D design is the future of our industry and with Autodesk’s Fusion 360 software and Wacom’s world class digital design equipment, we can provide aspiring footwear designers globally a platform to showcase their ability.”

Pensole teaches students the footwear design process (inspiration, concept-development, branding) without financial barriers. Since Pensole’s launch in 2010, more than 185 graduates have been placed professionally.

Applicants can enter design in the following categories:

Play: Juniors’ and women’s footwear

Zen: The crossroads of footwear comfort and style

Camp: Women’s and men’s casual lifestyle and advanced contemporary footwear

Bond: Bespoke footwear for the modern man

Cosmo: Women’s fashion footwear

Black Diamond: Luxury footwear collections

Deadline for submissions is Jan. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Selection of the top 20 designs will take place on Jan. 27.

Registration and required downloads are available at Pensole.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s