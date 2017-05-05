Theory x NewbarK Launched ‘Lover’ Sandals With Swarovski Crystals

View Slideshow Styles from the NewbarK x Theory collab collection. Courtesy of Theory.

NewbarK co-founders Maryam and Marjan Malakpour celebrated the launch of their collaboration of sandals, slides and slip-ons with Theory on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Along with the range, the sisters also kicked off their pop-up shop at the retailer’s Melrose Avenue outpost, where shoppers can add Swarovski patches through May 18.

Styles displayed at the NewbarK x Theory collab collection and NewbarK pop-up at the Theory flagship store in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

“What’s really cool this time is that you can customize the slide — this way, people have an opportunity to make it their own,” Maryam told Footwear News.

Some of the bespoke styling options include the sparkling patches arranged in the shape of stars or the word “Lover.”

“We wanted something that translates — you can have your own interpretation of the word,” Maryam explained. “If you are a lover of anything. ‘Lover’ feels positive and exciting and anonymous.”

Maryam Malakpour , Tallulah Belle Willis, Marjan Malakpour celebrate the launch of the NewbarK x Theory collection and NewbarK pop-up at the Theory flagship store in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Ahead of the launch, the designer sisters made test pairs and discovered another statement to make with the crystals. “Here, you can take the ‘L’ out of ‘Lover’ and it’s ‘Over,'” Maryam quipped, adding that she got the line from The Motels ’80s song “Take the L.”

Styles from the NewbarK x Theory collection. Courtesy of Theory.

Courteney Cox and Maryam Malakpour celebrate the launch of the NewbarK x Theory collection and NewbarK pop-up at the Theory flagship store in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

The styles presented included zebra print sandals slip-ons available in red, green and denim. The collection is currently available on Theory.com.

Special guests included Courteney Cox, Rowan Blanchard, Tallulah Belle Willis, and a performance by Cherry Glazerr.

