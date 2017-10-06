Marchesa & Marchesa Notte’s Romantic Bridal Collection Included Veils for Your Feet

View Slideshow Marchesa Bridal presentation for fall '18. Rex Shutterstock

Designers Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman debuted their fall ’18 bridal collection for Marchesa and

Marchesa Notte at a presentation at Bridal Fashion Week in New York on Thursday. The line, which is inspired by Marchesa brides through the years, features light textures, dripping florals and romantic drapery.

The shoes appeared equally as ethereal and dreamy as the gowns themselves — with one standout stiletto featuring tiny intricate cutouts, embellished white flowers and cheer chiffon detailing, appearing like a veil for your feet.

Marchesa Bridal fall ’18 presentation. Rex Shutterstock

Another eye-catching sandal poked out from under a high-low style dress with strappy ankle ties and embellished toe straps.

Marchesa Bridal spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Former models Keren Craig and Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, co-founded Marchesa in 2004, naming the brand after the early 20th century Italian socialite Marchesa Luisa Casati.

The duo only expanded into designing footwear last year with their debut collection for spring 2016.

Marchesa Bridal fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Marchesa Bridal fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Marchesa designers Keren Craig (L) and Georgina Chapman. Rex Shutterstock

To check out more of Marchesa’s fall 2018 bridal presentation, click on the gallery.

