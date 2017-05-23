Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Second Limited-Edition Line, DropTwo, Includes Shoes for Every Occasion

View Slideshow Kendall Jenner poses in Kendall + Kylie latex bra from DropTwo. Courtesy of brand

With the massive success of Kendall and Kylie’s limited-edition DropOne earlier this year, it’s not surprising that the ‘Keeping sisters are back with a second capsule collection.

After teasing the range on social media, DropTwo finally dropped yesterday at 12pm.

DropTwo launches today at 12pm at kendall-kylie.com @kendallandkylie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 22, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

If you’re going to shop the collection, you’re going to want to get on it fast as there are only 100 creations of each item.

According to E! News, the reality star’s range covers everything from basic bodysuits and graphic tees to athleisure wear, as well as jeans with grommet cut-outs, embroidered skirts, phone cases and the ultimate range of bodycon dresses.

As far as shoes, DropTwo features an over-the-knee stiletto boot, suede sneakers named after their nephew, Kourtney’s son, Reign, metallic chain-embellished slides, suede heeled sandals and a simple black ankle boot.

Kendall Jenner wearing the ‘Reign’ suede sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Reign suede sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Reign Suede Sneaker, $135; kendall-kylie.com

