The Internet Is Loving This Japanese Artist’s Surreal Pigeon Shoes

Japanese artist Keiko Ohata's surreal DIY "pigeon" shoes. Keiko Ohata/Nifty.com

A Japanese artist is winning over the internet in her apparent attempt to get closer to pigeons.

47-year-old artist Keiko Ohata shared her DIY “pigeon shoe” creation on nifty.com last week, and the colorful footwear has now gone viral.

According to her blog, Ohata was determined to get closer to the birds, which regularly flock at a nearby park. To do so, she turned a pair of high heels into a surreal piece of art that was enough to grab the attention of pedestrians, too.

Japanese artist Keiko Ohata with her DIY pigeon shoes. Keiko Ohata/Nifty.com

To achieve the look, Ohata combined wool felt with plastic, styrofoam and wire to cover a pair of cheap black high heels in the feathered look.

According to the designer’s blog on Nifty, the DIY footwear creation ended up eliciting a bigger reaction from other people in the park than it did its intended target.

Japanese artist Keiko Ohata wears her DIY pigeon shoes. Keiko Ohata/Nifty.com

See Ohata’s pigeon shoes in action in the clips below.

<strong>Want more?</strong> Keiko Ohata/Nifty.com

No, These Ikea Sneakers Aren’t Real — but They’re Awesome

How a Designer Created a DIY Self-Lacing Shoe Hack Using Legos

Here’s a DIY Way to Get the Ronnie Fieg x Adidas Ultra Boost Mid Look