Sophia Webster’s “Webster Wonderland” Pop-Up in NYC Will Offer Party Shoes for the Season

Following the success of her summer pop-up in New York “Webster on Wooster,” Sophia Webster will open a second pop-up space “Webster Wonderland” at 79 Greene Street this November.

Launching on Oct. 31 with a special Halloween customer event, the store will play host to a series of holiday events and activations and will offer a wide selection of the British brand’s popular shoe styles, including party shoes from Webster’s latest capsule High Holiday ’18 evening wear collection“Lilico Crystal.”

Throughout the month of November, in a competition called“Pimp My Riko,” customers will get the chance to get creative and design their own Riko show, a signature style from the 32-year-old designer. Launched to coincide with reaching 1 million followers on Instagram, the winner with the best design will receive a bespoke pair of shoes.

“It’s amazing to be back in New York City,” said Webster. “We have a fantastic and loyal customer base in the U.S., the opportunity to be here again and bring the brand to life through a second retail environment is so exciting, especially at this time of year, I love holiday season in New York!”

Webster Wonderland will run from October 31st – November 27th, 2017.

