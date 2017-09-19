Twitter Roasts Rihanna’s New Fenty Flip Flop Heels

Rihanna is flying high right now. With the launch of her new Fenty Beauty line at NYFW and her spring ’18 collection for Puma, it seems as though she’s all anyone is talking about at the moment.
But according to some users on Twitter, not all the chatter is good. Some fans have been skewering a particular shoe from her new Fenty x Puma collection, calling the heeled flip flop “ugly as hell,” and expressing that they could “never get on board with these.”
The flip flop heels designed by the “Kiss It Better” singer come in several different colorways, with some featuring a logo ankle-strap.
“I don’t know what Rihanna was thinking,” one user wrote of the Fenty Puma by Rihanna design.
Another expressed that they “adore” the singer and her new beauty line, but they could “never get on board” with the style.
While fans aren’t loving her latest design, they will continue to support her in her future endeavors.
Click through the gallery to see styles on the runway at Fenty’s NYFW show.
