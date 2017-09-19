Twitter Roasts Rihanna’s New Fenty Flip Flop Heels

View Slideshow Fenty x Puma's flip flop heels. Rex Shutterstock

Rihanna is flying high right now. With the launch of her new Fenty Beauty line at NYFW and her spring ’18 collection for Puma, it seems as though she’s all anyone is talking about at the moment.

But according to some users on Twitter, not all the chatter is good. Some fans have been skewering a particular shoe from her new Fenty x Puma collection, calling the heeled flip flop “ugly as hell,” and expressing that they could “never get on board with these.”

The flip flop heels designed by the “Kiss It Better” singer come in several different colorways, with some featuring a logo ankle-strap.

Fenty Puma by Rihanna spring ’18 flip flop heels. Rex Shutterstock

“I don’t know what Rihanna was thinking,” one user wrote of the Fenty Puma by Rihanna design.

Lmmfao I don't know what Rihanna was thinking but these Flip Flop Heels are ugly as hell. https://t.co/z147ZI0ipp — J Mac 🦁 (@RatedJahmere) September 12, 2017

Another expressed that they “adore” the singer and her new beauty line, but they could “never get on board” with the style.

While fans aren’t loving her latest design, they will continue to support her in her future endeavors.

I will support everything @rihanna will do or will ever do in the future – except the Puma flip flop heels — Wryck Ret (@wryckret) September 11, 2017

The Fenty flip flop heels are a NO for me. — MYANEXTDOOR❥ (@itsMyaMarie) September 12, 2017

NO! Look at the big toe 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cUCCJIOcgv — MYANEXTDOOR❥ (@itsMyaMarie) September 12, 2017

Those Fenty flip flop heels are a travesty tho #issanofromme 👎🏿 — Corie (@LuckyAsssBitchh) September 12, 2017

Click through the gallery to see styles on the runway at Fenty’s NYFW show.

Want more?

Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma NYFW Show: Pink Sand Dunes, Motocross Stunts & High-Heel Flip Flops

Rihanna and Puma Drop Special CLF Creeper to Benefit Charity — Now You Can Give Back in Style

Rihanna Takes Over Time Square in Bedazzled Thigh-High Stompers After Fenty Beauty Launch