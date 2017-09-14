Rihanna and Puma Drop Special CLF Creeper to Benefit Charity — Now You Can Give Back in Style

Rihanna x Puma CLF Creeper. Courtesy photo

Rihanna and Puma are releasing a very special creeper this season that is close to the designer’s heart.

Puma is supporting Rihanna’s charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation, to help further its philanthropic efforts through the creation of the new CLF Creeper.

“For a brand like Puma to support Clara Lionel is very meaningful,” said Rihanna. “I hope to not only raise money for the foundation but also awareness of the causes CLF supports. It’s an incredible way for fans and consumers to give back.”

The CLF Creeper is made of a full-leather upper with a 3D embroidered formstripe and an embroidered heart shape on the lateral side of the shoe being the focal point. The design is complete with a CLF logo embossed on the heel.

Fenty Clara Lionel Women’s Creeper, $160; puma.com

Proceeds of this special release of the CLF Creeper will benefit the foundation’s programs in education and healthcare. Now available worldwide exclusively on puma.com.

