Mary Alice Malone Made Shoes in the Middle of Her London Fashion Week Presentation

For fall ’17, Malone Souliers took the atelier center stage.

The London Fashion Week presentation today had creative director Mary Alice Malone literally making shoes with her artisan team, bang in the middle of the venue. And what shoes they were, too.

Malone Souliers fall ’17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

New fabrication to love was a richly textured metallic lurex (“more sophisticated than glitter,” says Malone) in yellow and pink gold, which played out in mules that made you want to dance all night.

The label is also making great strides into the thigh-high boot market. Its lace-up Montana bootie was transformed into a soaring tall number, while the new Sadie style came both as a T-bar sandal and thigh-high version in butter stretch suede.

Malone Souliers fall ’17 Montana boot. Courtesy of Malone Souliers.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to do boots that speak our design language in a really accurate way,” said Malone.

Monday sees the grand reveal of a second season collaboration with Roksanda Ilincic. “A real evolution from the first one,” said co-founder and managing director Roy Luwolt.

