5 Things Giuseppe Zanotti Revealed At His Milan Fashion Week Presentation

View Slideshow Giuseppe Zanotti fall '17. REX Shutterstock.

There’s no question that fashion is moving at a frenetic speed in these dramatically changing times. And while Giuseppe Zanotti is embracing the future, he also relishes the past.

For his fall 2017 collection, the designer cited several inspirations: the Roaring ’20s, exotic Asian influences and modern art and design.

Giuseppe Zanotti fall ’17. REX Shutterstock.

Here are five things Zanotti talked about when we caught up with him in Milan today.

1. As he looked back to the 1920s and forward to 2020, Zanotti thought about the impact of globalization. “Asia was the first example of globalization, especially Shanghai. Tourists [from Western countries] got a lot of inspiration and we all pulled ideas from Asia.”

2. While he’s one of the rulers of the red carpet, Zanotti thinks his new collection is equally as fit for the street. “The shoes are super luxe, super feminine, super cool and would look great with a nice pair of jeans. The reality is you can wear them in the day, in the street or in the club.”

Giuseppe Zanotti fall ’17. REX Shutterstock.

3. The designer can’t choose a favorite among his designs. “I love thousands of my shoes. I even like other designers’ shoes, even if I don’t like the designers themselves,” he quipped.

4. Zanotti believes his unwavering passion for his work is his biggest advantage. “It’s a big and complicated mission but as long as you have passion, it’s easy.”

5. With the Oscars on tap for tomorrow, Zanotti is focused on all the action in Hollywood. “The Oscars is the most important event in the world. I’m very confident. I sent more than 150 pairs of shoes [for the stars to consider],” he said.

Click through the gallery to view more styles from the fall 2017 collection.