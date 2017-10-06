A Closer Look at the United Nude x Issey Miyake Collab Shoes for Spring ’18

View Slideshow Issues Miyake x United Nude. Courtesy

For a third consecutive year, Japanese designer Issey Miyake teamed up with United Nude for his spring 2018 collection with the concept: “A Piece of Memory.” Starting with inspiration from memories of Icelandic landscapes, the two brands came up with two new architectural shoes, the Rise and the Step.

Here, a model sports the Step fashion sneaker on the runway, which features an open top, but closed front and back. Designed with lightweight construction in black and white — the shoe includes leather detailing in combination with Miyake’s knitted fabric.

Meanwhile, the sporty Rise geometric cantilevered heel — which also consists of knitted fabric and leather detailing — comes in brown, black, yellow and white, and includes a handy adjustable strap.

Issey Miyake is known for his technology-driven clothing designs and has always been focused on the concept of “a piece of cloth.” As for United Nude —each pair of shoes is designed with the idea of reinterpreting an architectural object.

For more of the spring ’18 collection, check out the gallery.

